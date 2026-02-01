Solanke watches back his ‘remarkable’ scorpion-kick goal on the big screens during Spurs-City match

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham striker Dominik Solanke was so impressed with his “remarkable” scorpion-kick goal against Manchester City that he…

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham striker Dominik Solanke was so impressed with his “remarkable” scorpion-kick goal against Manchester City that he couldn’t stop watching it on the big screen for the rest of the game.

As a cross came in just behind him, Solanke pulled off a brilliant improvised finish to deftly flick the ball with his heel over City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and into the corner of the net to complete Tottenham’s fightback in a 2-2 draw in the Premier League.

Solanke said he was forced to “make something out of nothing” and would be “watching that back a few times.”

He has started already.

“I was trying to stay focused on the game,” Solanke said, “but I heard the crowd cheering every time it was on the screen so I had a few looks.”

The goal was reminiscent of a scorpion-style effort scored by Olivier Giroud for Arsenal in a Premier League on Jan. 1, 2017, that won FIFA’s Puskas Award for the best goal that season.

