Bobby Tambling, Chelsea’s former all-time leading goal scorer, dies at 84

LONDON (AP) — Bobby Tambling, the Chelsea great who held the English club’s all-time scoring record for decades, has died.…

LONDON (AP) — Bobby Tambling, the Chelsea great who held the English club’s all-time scoring record for decades, has died. He was 84.

Tambling’s death was confirmed Thursday by Chelsea, which didn’t disclose more details, as well as Irish soccer club Crosshaven, where he had a spell as manager.

Chelsea described Tambling as “one of our most legendary players” and said “his name is written very large in our history.”

His 202 goals in 370 appearances for Chelsea from 1959-1970 made him the team’s record scorer until 2013, when Frank Lampard surpassed the tally.

Tambling made his Chelsea debut at age 17 in 1959 and was part of the team that won the League Cup in 1965, scoring against Leicester in the final.

His five goals in a single match against Aston Villa in 1966 remains a Chelsea record. He also played for Crystal Palace, and earned three international caps for England.

After settling in Cork, Ireland, Tambling managed Cork Celtic, Cork City and Crosshaven. Britain’s Press Association said Tambling had been diagnosed with dementia in recent years.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that Crosshaven AFC announce the passing of our dear friend and former manager, Bobby Tambling — a true Chelsea legend and an even more wonderful human being,” the team said in a post on X.

“His passion for football was absolutely infectious. Bobby leaves an enormous hole in all our lives. We are all better, kinder, and richer for having known him.”

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