Padres aim to break 4-game skid, play the Phillies

San Diego Padres (32-28, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (32-29, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Thursday,…

San Diego Padres (32-28, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (32-29, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Lucas Giolito (2-0, 4.97 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, six strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (4-1, 2.27 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -192, Padres +159; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres, on a four-game losing streak, play the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has gone 16-16 in home games and 32-29 overall. The Phillies have a 21-6 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Diego has a 16-12 record in road games and a 32-28 record overall. The Padres are ninth in the NL with 61 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

The matchup Thursday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Phillies have a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Marsh has 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 RBIs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 10 for 37 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has eight home runs, 22 walks and 27 RBIs while hitting .236 for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 17 for 39 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .199 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Padres: 2-8, .199 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hip), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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