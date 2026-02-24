Snoop Dogg’s next episode: Rapper attends first Swansea game after Winter Olympics trip

Fresh off his star turn at the Winter Olympics in Italy, Snoop Dogg has made his way over to south…

Fresh off his star turn at the Winter Olympics in Italy, Snoop Dogg has made his way over to south Wales to get acquainted with his latest sporting love: Soccer team Swansea City.

The American rapper and entertainment icon made his first appearance in front of Swansea’s fans since becoming an investor of the team when he attended its home match against Preston on Tuesday.

Snoop Dogg had asked Swansea supporters to serenade him by twirling towels — emblazoned with the words “Make some noise” — when he walked on the field ahead of the second-tier Championship game. They did just that, by the thousands, and Snoop Dogg twirled a towel of his own as he walked along the field and pumped up the crowd.

“I have heard so many great things about the atmosphere, especially when we play under the lights,” Snoop Dogg said in comments carried on Swansea’s website last week.

Snoop Dogg, who became what Swansea described as a “co-owner and investor” last July, was recently at the Milan Cortina Games where he worked as an NBC correspondent and honorary coach for the U.S. team.

He also was seen asking British curlers Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds for a photo at a mixed doubles match, and previously carried the Olympic flame.

The size of Snoop Dogg’s stake in Swansea hasn’t been disclosed. The club also counts American businesswoman and media personality Martha Stewart and Croatia soccer star Luka Modric as minority owners.

Their involvement shines a spotlight on another unheralded team from Wales, after Wrexham’s well-documented journey under the ownership of Hollywood celebrities.

Swansea is 15th in the 24-team Championship. The team was most recently in the Premier League in 2018.

