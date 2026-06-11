Sports on TV for Friday, June 12

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, June 12
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:25 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Geelong
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
11 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
3 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: Pocono ARCA 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.
CBSSN — AVP: League Week 3, Miami
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series – Double Elimination Round: Troy vs. West Virginia, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series – Double Elimination Round: Mississippi vs. North Carolina, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Championships – Day 2, Eugene, Ore.
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Dow Championship, Second Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open, Second Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario
6 p.m.
GOLF — 2026 Curtis Cup: First Round, Bel-Air Country Club, Los Angeles
10 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Principal Charity Classic, First Round, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa (taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
7:10 p.m.
APPLE TV — Arizona at Cincinnati
APPLE TV — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto (7:37 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox (7:40 p.m.)
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (joined in progress) (10:15 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels (joined in progress) (9:38 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Parramatta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
FOX — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Group B, Toronto
PEACOCK — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Group B, Toronto
9 p.m.
FOX — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Paraguay, Group D, Inglewood, Calif.
PEACOCK — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Paraguay, Group D, Inglewood, Calif.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Semifinals
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Toronto at Washington
10 p.m.
ION — Golden State at Seattle
_____
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.