Sports on TV for Friday, June 12

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, June 12 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:25 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, June 12

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:25 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Geelong

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain

11 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain

3 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: Pocono ARCA 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — AVP: League Week 3, Miami

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series – Double Elimination Round: Troy vs. West Virginia, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series – Double Elimination Round: Mississippi vs. North Carolina, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Championships – Day 2, Eugene, Ore.

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Dow Championship, Second Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open, Second Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario

6 p.m.

GOLF — 2026 Curtis Cup: First Round, Bel-Air Country Club, Los Angeles

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Principal Charity Classic, First Round, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa (taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7:10 p.m.

APPLE TV — Arizona at Cincinnati

APPLE TV — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto (7:37 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox (7:40 p.m.)

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (joined in progress) (10:15 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels (joined in progress) (9:38 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Parramatta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Group B, Toronto

PEACOCK — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Group B, Toronto

9 p.m.

FOX — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Paraguay, Group D, Inglewood, Calif.

PEACOCK — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Paraguay, Group D, Inglewood, Calif.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Toronto at Washington

10 p.m.

ION — Golden State at Seattle

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.