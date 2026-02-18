Sidney Crosby injured in Canada’s game vs. Czechia at Olympics and status unclear for semifinals

MILAN (AP) — Sidney Crosby left Canada’s Olympic quarterfinal game against Czechia in the second period because of injury, did…

MILAN (AP) — Sidney Crosby left Canada’s Olympic quarterfinal game against Czechia in the second period because of injury, did not return and his status for the rest of the tournament is uncertain.

Crosby’s right leg appeared to buckle when he braced for contact on a big hit from Czechia defenseman Radko Gudas a few minutes into the second. Laboring as he stayed on the ice, Crosby got crunched into the boards by Gudas and Martin Necas and then left after shaking his right leg and wincing.

The respected 38-year-old captain addressed his teammates at the second intermission, telling them to go get it. Inspired by Crosby and doing so in his absence, Canada rallied to tie it after falling behind with 7:42 left and won in overtime.

“Unfortunately, the game goes on no matter who gets hurt,” said defenseman Drew Doughty, who was teammates with Crosby when Canada won gold at the Olympics in 2010 and ’14. “We even mentioned going out before the third, ‘Let’s try to win this one for 87.’ Glad we did.”

Coach Jon Cooper said the message was to make sure this wouldn’t be Crosby’s final game in Milan. Canada next plays in the semifinals Friday, and 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini did not want to talk about the possibility of not having Crosby moving forward.

“Just keep good thoughts,” said Celebrini, who scored for Canada three minutes in and assisted on Marner’s OT winner. “Hopefully he’s back in the next game. That’s our leader, our captain and the heart and soul of our team.”

Crosby was getting punished early in the second by Czechia. Ondrej Palat hit Crosby and sent him sliding into the boards, with no penalty called despite the puck not being in the vicinity, and then the big check from Gudas.

“Just trying to play hard — everybody is playing physical,” Gudas said. “Hopefully he’s OK. You never want to see a guy get hurt, especially in these tournaments.’’

Crosby is Canada’s oldest and most accomplished player. He scored the famous golden goal in overtime against the U.S. at the 2010 Games in Vancouver to win it all on home ice and was captain when Canada went unbeaten and never trailed on the way to gold in 2014 in Sochi.

Again wearing the “C” in Milan, Crosby had two goals and four assists in three preliminary round games.

“He’s the best in the world, he’s one of the best leaders in the world and it sucks,” Canada winger Tom Wilson said. “But that’s hockey. The next guy’s got to step up, and we’ll regroup and see what’s going on.”

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.