Shelby Miller agrees to $2.5 million, 2-year contract with the Chicago Cubs, AP source says

Shelby Miller is joining the Chicago Cubs, according to a person familiar with the situation, after the pitcher had major elbow surgery in October.

Miller has agreed to a $2.5 million, two-year contract with Chicago, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old right-hander is expected to miss the 2026 season.

Miller played for Arizona and Milwaukee last year, going 4-3 with a 2.74 ERA and 10 saves in 48 appearances. He was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Brewers on July 31.

He made his last appearance of the season on Sept. 1. He was placed on the 60-day injured list on Sept. 3 with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow.

Miller pitched in three games for Chicago in 2021, allowing seven runs and seven hits in two innings. He is 51-69 with a 4.04 ERA in 133 starts and 169 relief appearances in 13 years in the majors with 10 teams.

Also Friday, the Cubs announced that they had agreed to minor league contracts with right-handers Kyle Wright and Vince Velasquez. Each pitcher received an invitation to big league camp for spring training.

Wright and Velasquez haven’t pitched in the majors since 2023.

Wright helped Atlanta win the 2021 World Series, and he went 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA in 30 starts for the Braves in 2022. Velasquez is 38-51 with a 4.88 ERA in 191 career big league games.

