Sharks bring losing streak into home matchup with the Flames

Calgary Flames (23-27-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (27-24-4, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks will try to end a four-game slide when they take on the Calgary Flames.

San Jose is 27-24-4 overall and 8-8-3 against the Pacific Division. The Sharks have a 13-5-3 record in games decided by a goal.

Calgary is 23-27-6 overall with a 9-6-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Flames have a 16-6-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

Thursday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Flames won 3-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Wennberg has 10 goals and 27 assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Coronato has 14 goals and 15 assists for the Flames. Blake Coleman has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Flames: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

