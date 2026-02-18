Sacramento faces Orlando on 6-game home skid

Orlando Magic (28-25, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (12-44, 15th in the Western Conference) Sacramento, California; Thursday,…

Orlando Magic (28-25, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (12-44, 15th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -11; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento is looking to break its six-game home slide with a win over Orlando.

The Kings are 9-19 in home games. Sacramento averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 9-20 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Magic are 10-15 on the road. Orlando is 8-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Kings are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Magic allow to opponents. The Magic’s 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (49.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 18.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Kings. Nique Clifford is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Desmond Bane is averaging 19.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 0-10, averaging 106.8 points, 42.9 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points per game.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 112.5 points, 38.2 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 10.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Domantas Sabonis: day to day (back), Keegan Murray: out (ankle), Russell Westbrook: day to day (ankle), De’Andre Hunter: out (eye), Zach LaVine: out for season (finger), Malik Monk: day to day (illness).

Magic: Jett Howard: day to day (ankle), Colin Castleton: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

