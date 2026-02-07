PSG forward Quentin Ndjantou needs hamstring surgery and faces several months out

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain forward Quentin Ndjantou will have surgery to repair a right hamstring tear and faces several…

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain forward Quentin Ndjantou will have surgery to repair a right hamstring tear and faces several months out, the French club said Saturday.

The 18-year-old Ndjantou is the latest player to come through PSG’s fast-improving youth academy.

He started a Champions League game against Tottenham last November and scored his first league goal against Metz the following month.

Ndjantou also scored a hat trick in a Champions League Youth League win over Atalanta this season.

PSG coach Luis Enrique has spoken in glowing terms about Ndjantou’s mentality — saying he was more nervous than the player himself when the teenage forward came on against Barcelona in the Champions League — and said the injury was a bitter blow.

Ndjantou hurt his hamstring in late December but the rehabilitation did not go as expected.

“He was continuing his recovery and this problem arose. He’s very young and his absence is a problem for the team,” Luis Enrique said Saturday. “I like his ability to play in different positions, his quality. This is very bad news for him, first and foremost, and then for me and the team.”

Defending Ligue 1 champion PSG hosts bitter rival Marseille on Sunday. ___

