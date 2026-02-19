President of Argentine soccer associations barred from leaving country after court ruling

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A judge in Argentina has barred the president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A judge in Argentina has barred the president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and four other officials from leaving the country and summoned them to testify regarding the alleged misuse of social security contributions.

It is the first relevant legal action against Claudio Tapia, the AFA´s top official, who is facing several investigations into his assets and the financial management of the organization.

Judge Diego Amarante summoned Tapia on Thursday for questioning on March 5 in the Buenos Aires courts, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press.

“Chiqui” Tapia is accused of failing to pay social contributions amounting to 19 billion pesos ($12.8 million) in 2024 and 2025.

The complaint was brought by the Customs Collection and Control Agency (ARCA).

The AFA president is obligated to appear in court, but he can refuse to testify.

Judge Amarante prohibited Tapia from leaving the country due to “the seriousness of the investigated events” and to “guarantee the completion of the legal proceedings.”

If the travel ban remains in place after he testifies in court, Tapia will not be able to attend the men’s Finalissima between Copa America champion Argentina and Euro 2024 winner Spain set to played on March 27 in Qatar.

Treasurer Pablo Toviggino, Secretary General Cristian Malaspina, General Director Gustavo Lorenzo, and former Racing Club President Víctor Blanco will also have to appear to testify and will not be allowed to leave the country for the same reason.

Neither Tapia nor the other officials commented on Amarante’s ruling.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.