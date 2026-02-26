Premier League TV revenue increase was close to rest of European soccer combined, UEFA says

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Premier League clubs enjoyed an increase in television revenue almost equal to the rest of European…

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Premier League clubs enjoyed an increase in television revenue almost equal to the rest of European club soccer combined from 2014-24, UEFA said on Thursday.

English clubs benefited from an increase of 1.5 billion euros ($1.77 billion) over the decade. During the same period, the combined TV revenue increase across clubs from the 53 other European top-division leagues was 1.6 billion euros ($1.89 billion), highlighting the English top flight’s financial dominance.

England provided five of the eight clubs to automatically qualify for the last 16 of this season’s Champions League. Newcastle joined them on Tuesday when it completed a 9-3 aggregate victory over Qarabag in the playoffs.

UEFA’s European Club Finance and Investment Landscape report also highlighted the inequality of total revenue growth across Europe.

While Premier League clubs’ total revenue increased by 3.5 billion euros ($4.13 billion), that of the 76 clubs in Europe’s other four largest leagues in France, Germany, Italy and Spain grew by a combined 5.9 billion euros ($6.97 billion).

