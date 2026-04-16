Suspect arrested after pipe attacks turn deadly outside Addison Road Metro Station

Metro police told WTOP that the assaults happened outside the station shortly after 5 a.m.

A Metro Transit Police vehicle is parked outside the Addison Road Metro Station on April 16, 2026. (Courtesy WJLA) A Metro Transit Police vehicle is parked outside the Addison Road Metro Station on April 16, 2026. (Courtesy WJLA) Two people were assaulted, leaving one of them dead, at the Addison Road Metro Station in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Metro Transit Police told WTOP that the assaults happened outside the station shortly after 5 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two victims.

The suspect was arrested and a pipe was found connected to the assaults.

One of the victims was taken to a local hospital where police said they died.

Addison Road Metro Station was closed while authorities investigated. It reopened after 10 a.m.

This is a developing news story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

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