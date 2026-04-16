Konnor Griffin’s $140M, 9-year contract with Pirates includes $12M signing bonus paid over 2 years

Konnor Griffin’s $140 million, nine-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates includes a $12 million signing bonus payable over the next…

Konnor Griffin’s $140 million, nine-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates includes a $12 million signing bonus payable over the next two years.

Pittsburgh’s deal with the 19-year-old shortstop, announced April 8, can increase to $150 million based on his finish in MVP voting, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.

Griffin gets $5 million of his signing bonus within 30 days of the contract’s approval by Major League Baseball and $3.5 million each next April 1 and on April 1, 2028.

He gets salaries of $1 million this year, $2 million in 2027, $4 million in 2028, $6 million in 2029, $12.5 million in 2030, $21 million in 2031, $26.5 million in 2032 and $27.5 million each in 2033 and 2034.

His 2032 and 2033 salaries can escalate by up to $2.5 million based on MVP voting from 2026-31: $1.5 million for winning, $750,000 for second or third and $500,000 for fourth through 10th. His 2034 salary can escalate by up to $5 million based on the same levels in MVP voting from 2026-33.

Griffin receives a limited no-trade provision allowing him to block being dealt to six teams without his consent. He gets a hotel suite on road trips.

His deal supersedes a one-year agreement calling for the $780,000 minimum salary while in the major leagues and a $127,100 salary in the event he was sent back to the minors. His new $1 million salary this year is retroactive to opening day.

Griffin, who turns 20 next week, debuted on April 3 and is hitting .189 with five RBIs in his first 12 major league games.

He is among four top prospects to get a big-money deal since late March, joined by a $150 million, eight-year contract for 21-year Detroit infielder Kevin McGonigle, a $95 million, eight-year agreement for 20-year-old Seattle shortstop Colt Emerson and a $50.75 million, eight-year pact for 21-year-old Milwaukee shortstop Cooper Pratt.

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The headline of this story has been corrected to show that Griffin’s signing bonus is $12 million, not $14 million.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

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