Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Long Island University at St. Francis (PA) — NEC Front Row
Drexel at Northeastern — NESN, Fubo Sports
Robert Morris at Detroit Mercy — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
St. Francis (PA) at Long Island University — NEC Front Row
Atlanta at Philadelphia — FDSN SE Atlanta, NBCS Philadelphia, NBA League Pass
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.