Toronto plays Los Angeles after Mabrey’s 26-point game

Toronto Tempo (1-1, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (0-2, 0-1 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Toronto Tempo (1-1, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (0-2, 0-1 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto Tempo plays the Los Angeles Sparks after Marina Mabrey scored 26 points in the Tempo’s 86-73 win against the Seattle Storm.

Los Angeles finished 21-23 overall a season ago while going 9-13 at home. The Sparks averaged 85.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 88.2 last season.

Toronto hits the court for the third game in franchise history. The Tempo beat the Seattle Storm 86-73 in their last game.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Tempo: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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