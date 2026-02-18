Live Radio
Paul Coffey returns to the Oilers’ coaching staff

The Associated Press

February 18, 2026, 5:48 PM

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Paul Coffey is returning to the Edmonton Oilers’ coaching staff after a previous two-year stint leading the club’s defensive unit.

The former Oilers defenseman and Hall of Famer had returned to his role as a special adviser to ownership and hockey operations in July.

From the time of his first hire on Nov. 13, 2023, through the end of the 2024-25 season, the Oilers allowed 2.78 goals per game, which was the fifth-best mark in the league over that span.

Edmonton is currently 25th in the NHL with 3.29 goals against per game.

The Oilers are second in the Pacific Division, four points back of Vegas, and one point ahead of Seattle and Los Angeles.

