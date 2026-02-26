Panthers play the Maple Leafs in division play

Toronto Maple Leafs (27-22-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (29-25-3, in the Atlantic Division) Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7…

Toronto Maple Leafs (27-22-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (29-25-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -162, Maple Leafs +137; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Florida Panthers in Atlantic Division action on Thursday.

Florida is 6-9-1 against the Atlantic Division and 29-25-3 overall. The Panthers have committed 286 total penalties (five per game) to lead the league.

Toronto is 27-22-9 overall and 6-8-3 against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have given up 197 goals while scoring 189 for a -8 scoring differential.

The teams match up Thursday for the third time this season. The Maple Leafs won the last matchup 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has 27 goals and 28 assists for the Panthers. Eetu Luostarinen has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Auston Matthews has 26 goals and 22 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has four goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, seven penalties and 18.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.