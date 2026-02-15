On a winning run at the Winter Games, Klaebo joins an elite group of golden Olympians

TESERO, Italy (AP) — Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo’s victory Sunday places him in an elite group of Olympians who remain dominant…

TESERO, Italy (AP) — Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo’s victory Sunday places him in an elite group of Olympians who remain dominant figures in their sport.

The Norwegian has won all four cross-country skiing races so far at the Milan Cortina Games. His latest triumph in the men’s relay gave him a Winter Olympics record of nine gold medals.

That result also pushed him into the top tier of Olympic athletes — summer and winter — tying him with greats such as American track-and-field athlete Carl Lewis and swimmer Mark Spitz.

The 29-year-old Norwegian, with two races remaining at these Games, could soon move beyond that group and inch closer to the greatest of them all: American swimmer Michael Phelps, who has won 23 Olympic gold medals.

Competing in his third Olympics, Klaebo has evolved from a standout sprinter into a dominant all-around skier. Races are often sealed with a “Klaebo run,” his feared burst uphill that leaves competitors out of contention.

How good has he become? Just ask his teammates.

Norway’s Martin Loewstroem Nyenget skied the second leg of Sunday’s relay as the favorites began to look unstoppable.

“We went out carrying a lot of expectations, so it feels really good to deliver,” he said. “And for me, this is my first one, so it’s really special. For Johannes, this is almost a hobby by now. But for me, it’s something truly big.”

With Klaebo in the race, the loudest celebrations often come from those feeling fortunate just to share the podium with him.

France was ecstatic with second place Sunday.

“Others were behind me and I had really tired legs. But we got the silver medal and it’s crazy,” French anchor Victor Lovera said, adding with a laugh: “I tried my best, but I think (Klaebo) was a little bit too strong for me today.”

On a historic day, Klaebo was pleased to win a team event and share the credit.

“I’m really proud of what we all achieved today, and it means a lot — not only for the team, but also for the guys back at the hotel who could have been part of the team, and for the waxers and the coaches,” he said.

Klaebo’s races were cheered by traveling Norwegian fans, including many close to him: his mother, Elisabeth, and fiancée Pernille Doesvik, as well as his grandfather and longtime mentor, Kare Hoesflot.

“He has been my coach since I was 15, and we have really, really worked for it. For me to have him here and to see this and what we have achieved over the years, it’s unbelievable,” Klaebo said, adding that the 83-year-old remains a major influence in his life.

“Every time we talk about training, he always has a plan,” he said. “He always has something to say, which gives me the confidence that we are on the right path.”

