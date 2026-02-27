No. 6 LSU surges past Tennessee 89-73 as Mikaylah Williams hits 1,500-point mark

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Mikaylah Williams had 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and No. 6 LSU pulled…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Mikaylah Williams had 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and No. 6 LSU pulled away in the second half for a 89-73 victory over Tennessee on Thursday night.

Williams’ also became the 17th player in LSU history to score 1,500 career points when she hit a jumper about midway through the third quarter.

MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 18 points, ZiKayah added 14 point for LSU (25-4, 11-4 SEC), which won its third straight game. Grace Knox scored 13 points and Flau’jae Johnson 10 for the Tigers, who led by as many as 18 points.

Jaida Civil scored 17 points, Nya Robertson added 14 points and Talaysia Cooper 13 for Tennessee (16-11, 8-7), which lost its fifth straight. Tennessee combined for 11 3s to give the Lady Vols a fourth straight game with at least 10 makes from deep, but they’ve lost all of those games.

LSU has now won four straight over Tennessee, which has not won in Baton Rouge since 2021.

NO. 1 UCONN 84, GEORGETOWN 52

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 24 points and had four steals in her final regular-season home game as UConn cruised to a win over Georgetown to extend its winning streak to 46 games.

Sarah Strong added 13 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Huskies, who improved to 30-0 for the 10th time in program history. UConn reached the national title game eight times, won seven national titles and finished undefeated seven times in those seasons.

Ashlynn Shade had 12 points, Kayleigh Heckel had 11 points and Blanca Quinonez finished with 10 points and four steals for the Huskies (30-0, 19-0 Big East). The Huskies were presented with the Big East regular-season trophy following the game.

Summer Davis led Georgetown (14-16, 6-13) with 12 points. Khadee Hession added 11 points.

NO. 3 SOUTH CAROLINA 112, MISSOURI 71

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Madina Okot had 26 points and 17 rebounds, Joyce Edwards added 23 points and South Carolina clinched its fifth straight Southeastern Conference regular-season title with a victory over Missouri.

The Gamecocks (28-2, 14-1) have been the dominant program the past five years in a league with five teams currently in the top 10. South Carolina is 76-3 against the SEC in its run and will look to add a fourth straight league tournament crown when the event begins in Greenville, South Carolina next week.

There was little celebration in their last win over Mississippi on Sunday even though South Carolina had guaranteed itself no worse than a share of the title.

This time, there were plenty of smiles and dancing as the team was awarded its latest trophy at midcourt following the win.

Missouri owns one of those South Carolina losses in that stretch, but these Tigers had little chance of holding up against South Carolina’s deep and talented front line.

Okot, the Mississippi State transfer, had 12 points and seven rebounds as South Carolina led 33-13 after the first quarter. Edwards, averaging team-best 20.1 points, made seven of 12 shots for 17 points as the Gamecocks led 57-32 at the break.

NO. 4 TEXAS 79, NO. 23 GEORGIA 50

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker scored 18 points to help Texas defeat Georgia for the Longhorns’ 42nd straight home victory.

Texas (27-3, 12-3 Southeastern Conference) has won four straight games, the last three by an average of 36.6 points, and is tied with Vanderbilt for second place in the SEC with one regular-season game remaining. South Carolina (14-1) is the regular-season champion.

Booker converted 8 of 9 free throws and finished with five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Justice Carlton and Kyla Oldacre each scored 14 points.

Rori Harmon, who had seven assists and four steals, was primarily responsible for limiting Georgia’s Dani Carnegie to three points, 15 short of her team-leading average. Carnegie made just 1 of 8 shots from the field, with that basket coming with 2:29 left in the game and while Harmon was on the Texas bench.

Rylie Theuerkauf led Georgia (21-8, 7-8) with 16 points, and Mia Woolfolk added 12. The Lady Bulldogs shot 38% from the field and committed a season-high 24 turnovers.

NO. 5 VANDERBILT 85, NO. 24 ALABAMA 60

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 35 points as Vanderbilt beat Alabama.

The Commodores closed out their regular-season home schedule with a 16-0 home record for the first time in program history.

After a low-scoring second quarter in which Vanderbilt (26-3, 12-3 SEC) had just eight points and turned over the ball seven times, the Commodores broke the game open in the second half by outscoring Alabama (21-8, 7-8) 31-16.

The third quarter push was capped off by a 3-pointer by Blakes with three seconds left that lifted her over the 30-point mark.

Sacha Washington had 17 points and 10 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season for Vanderbilt. Freshman Justine Pissott added 11 points. The Commodores dominated the transition game, scoring 20 points on the fast-break compared to Alabama’s five.

NO. 7 OKLAHOMA 89, ARKANSAS 44

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Aaliyah Chavez scored 16 points and Oklahoma rolled to a win over Arkansas.

Payton Verhulst and Raegan Beers played key roles for the Sooners in their final regular-season home games. Verhulst had 14 points and five assists and Beers had 11 points and 12 rebounds. They potentially will play at home at least one more time — Oklahoma has a good chance to be a host in the NCAA Tournament as one of the top 16 overall seeds.

Freshman Brookelyn Stewart added 11 points and a season-high 15 rebounds for the Sooners (22-6, 10-5 Southeastern Conference), who won their fifth straight.

No one reached double figures for Arkansas (11-19, 0-15), which lost its 16th consecutive game. Taleyah Jones, Arkansas’ leader with 17.2 points per game heading into the night, finished with five points. Oklahoma held the Razorbacks to 22.4% shooting,

Oklahoma won big despite making just 3 of 22 3-pointers. Arkansas wasn’t much better, connecting on 5 of 29 from deep.

NO. 9 IOWA 82, ILLINOIS 78

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Ava Heiden scored a career-high 28 points and Iowa overcame Illinois’ second-half 3-point shooting to win.

The Hawkeyes (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten) won their fifth consecutive game and extended their home winning streak over the Illini (19-9, 9-8) to 13 games.

Heiden, averaging 25 points over her last four games and fourth nationally in field-goal percentage, was 13 of 18 from the field.

The Illini, who had their three-game winning streak snapped, were 8 of 8 on 3-pointers in the second half, but couldn’t get one off down 81-78 with four seconds left after Destiny Jackson was called for an offensive foul.

Hannah Stuelke then hit the first of her two free throws with three seconds left for the final margin.

Illinois led 69-64 with 5:43 left before Iowa rallied. Chazadi Wright’s two free throws with a minute to play gave the Hawkeyes the lead for good, 75-73.

Stuelke had 18 points. Taylor Stremlow had 11 points and a career-high 11 assists.

NO. 10 LOUISVILLE 69, GEORGIA TECH 50

ATLANTA (AP) — Elif Istanbulluoglu scored 18 points, Imari Berry added 13 and Louisville coasted past Georgia Tech in its final road game of the regular season.

The win keeps Louisville (25-5, 15-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) in the running for the league’s regular-season championship. The Cardinals have to beat Notre Dame on Sunday and hope No. 12 Duke loses at least one of its final two games.

Louisville also clinched a perfect season in true road games, going 9-0 on opposing campuses with an average margin of victory of 13.2 points per game.

Talayah Walker led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points but Georgia Tech (12-17, 7-10) lost for the third time in its last four games.

NO. 12 DUKE 80, FLORIDA STATE 52

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Toby Fournier scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Duke broke it open after halftime to beat Florida State for at least a share of the ACC regular-season title.

Duke secured the top seed in next week’s ACC Tournament with the win.

Delaney Thomas added 13 points and a career-high 20 rebounds and Taina Mair also had a double-double for the Blue Devils (21-7, 16-1) with 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Ashlon Jackson scored 15 points and Riley Nelson had 11.

Jasmine Shavers scored 21 points and Sole Williams 12 for Florida State (9-19, 4-12), which was outrebounded 54-30.

Duke, which led 33-29 at halftime, used a 13-2 run to start the third quarter to take control and the Blue Devils outscored the Seminoles 47-23 in the second half.

Duke was coming off its first loss since Dec. 4, falling at Clemson 53-51 on Sunday.

NO. 16 KENTUCKY 63, AUBURN 56

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Amelia Hassett scored 15 points on five 3-pointers to lead Kentucky past Auburn.

Hassett was 5 of 8 from the floor and posted six rebounds and two blocks. Clara Strack notched 12 points, five rebounds and two blocks — after entering second in the nation with 75 blocks, having already broken her own Kentucky program record of 73 blocks set last season.

Teonni Key had 11 points and nine rebounds for Kentucky and Morgan Tonie also scored 11 to go with four assists.

The Wildcats (21-8, 8-7 Southeastern Conference) held a 35-27 lead at the half after starting the game on a 14-3 run. The lead shrunk to six in the third quarter, before another 14-3 run ballooned it to as much as 19. The Tigers closed the game on a 14-2 run over the final 5:47.

Khady Leye had 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Tigers (14-15, 3-12). Harissoum Coulibaly added 13 points. Kaitlyn Duhon had five steals, driving a 17-8 turnover advantage and 15-9 margin on points off turnovers.

FLORIDA 74, NO. 19 MISSISSIPPI 67

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Liv McGill had 28 points, six rebounds and eight assists, Laila Reynolds added 14 points, and Florida beat Mississippi for its first victory over a ranked opponent this season.

Florida (17-13, 5-10 SEC) snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series.

McGill found Reynolds for an alley-oop layup in transition for a 63-51 lead early in the fourth during a 12-1 run.

But Ole Miss scored the next nine points, with two 3-pointers from Tianna Thompson, to get within 65-60 with 4:13 left. The Rebels would not get closer that five points the rest of the way as Me’Arah O’Neal and McGill combined to go 4 of 4 at the stripe in the final 1:16 to secure it.

Florida (17-13, 5-10 SEC) shot 59% from the field and outscored Ole Miss 46-20 inside the paint. McGill made a layup early in the third quarter to break Florida’s single-season scoring record, passing Tonya Washington’s mark of 631 points.

Thompson set career highs with 25 points and seven 3-pointers for Ole Miss (21-9, 8-7). Cotie McMahon added 15 points and Christeen Iwuala had 10. Latasha Lattimore, the Rebels’ third-leading scorer, was injured in the third and did not return.

NO. 21 NORTH CAROLINA 82, VIRGINIA 70

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Elina Aarnisalo scored 20 points, Lanie Grant added 15 points and North Carolina ended its two-game losing streak by beating Virginia.

Reserve Nyla Brooks scored 11 points, and Nyla Harris and Ciera Toomey each scored 10 for North Carolina (24-6, 13-4 ACC), which shot 58% (29 of 50), including 67% (16 of 24) from 3-point range.

Kymora Johnson scored 22 points and Romi Levy 15 for Virginia (19-9, 11-6).

North Carolina built a 9-0 lead and carried it to 15-8 at the end of the first quarter. The Tar Heels opened its offense in the second, outscoring Virginia 13-5 over in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the quarter to build their lead to 28-13. North Carolina led 40-23 at halftime.

North Carolina maintained its double-digit lead through the third until Levy made a 3-pointer with 6:57 left to get the Cavaliers within 66-57. After trading baskets, the Tar Heels went back to their double-digit cushion with an 8-2 run and were never threatened again.

North Carolina reached 13 conference wins for the second straight season — the first time in school history to hit the mark in back-to-back seasons.

