Nkunku and Rabiot shine as AC Milan closes gap on Inter with 3-0 win over Bologna

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — AC Milan extended its unbeaten Serie A run to 22 matches and kept the pressure on leader Inter Milan after a 3-0 win at Bologna on Tuesday, with French players Christopher Nkunku and Adrien Rabiot shining.

After a 1-1 draw with Roma, AC Milan got back to winning ways to move within five points of city rival Inter.

In the absence of Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek opened the scoring in the 20th minute from Rabiot’s assist. Nkunku made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Bologna goalkeeper Federico Ravaglia.

Rabiot completed the win in the 48th minute with a left-footed strike after intercepting a long throw-in.

After 23 matches, Milan has a four-point lead over third-placed Napoli. Bologna stands 10th, 25 points off the pace.

