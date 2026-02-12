Nikola Topic makes his NBA debut for the Thunder after testicular cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nikola Topic made his NBA debut Thursday night for the Oklahoma City Thunder and scored his…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nikola Topic made his NBA debut Thursday night for the Oklahoma City Thunder and scored his first points after undergoing treatment for testicular cancer.

The Serbian guard was the 12th pick in the 2024 NBA draft. He missed all of last season with a knee injury he suffered before the draft and all of this season after receiving a cancer diagnosis during the preseason. He had a procedure in October, then underwent chemotherapy and worked his way back into shape.

He entered Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks late in the first quarter and received a loud ovation. He scored his only points on a jumper from near the free-throw line early in the second quarter. He finished with two points, one rebound and one assist in a 110-93 loss.

Topic had seven points and seven assists in 16 minutes for the Thunder’s G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, in a 137-135 overtime victory over the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Monday night.

