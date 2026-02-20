New England Sportswatch Daily Listings

Bryant at Clemson — ACCNX
Pennsylvania at Yale — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Boston College at SMU — ACCN
Providence at DePaul — FS1
Lehigh at Boston University — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Bucknell at Holy Cross — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Yale at Pennsylvania — NBCS Philadelphia +, ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Yale at Georgia Tech — ACCNX
Boston at Minnesota — MLBN
MLS: New England Revolution vs. Nashville SC — Apple TV
