NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Fared-Week

No. 1 UConn (27-0) beat Creighton 94-44; beat Marquette 71-56.

No. 2 UCLA (25-1) beat No. 13 Michigan State 86-63; beat Indiana 92-48.

No. 3 South Carolina (25-2) beat No. 6 LSU 79-72.

No. 4 Texas (24-3) beat No. 18 Kentucky 64-53; lost to No. 5 Vanderbilt 86-70; beat No. 22 Tennessee 65-63.

No. 5 Vanderbilt (24-3) beat No. 10 Oklahoma 102-86; beat No. 4 Texas 86-70; lost to Georgia 76-74.

No. 6 LSU (22-4) lost to No. 3 South Carolina 79-72.

No. 7 Michigan (22-4) beat Northwestern 80-58; beat No. 13 Michigan State 86-65.

No. 8 Ohio State (22-4) lost to No. 20 Maryland 76-75.

No. 9 Louisville (23-4) beat Wake Forest 86-67.

No. 10 Oklahoma (19-6) lost to No. 5 Vanderbilt 102-86; beat Florida 81-74; beat No. 23 Alabama 79-71.

No. 11 Duke (19-6) beat No. 21 North Carolina 72-68.

No. 12 Baylor (22-5) lost to No. 17 TCU 83-67; beat UCF 93-63.

No. 13 Michigan State (20-6) lost to No. 2 UCLA 86-63; lost to No. 7 Michigan 86-65.

No. 14 Ole Miss (20-6) beat Arkansas 80-57; lost to No. 18 Kentucky 74-57.

No. 15 Iowa (19-5) beat No. 25 Washington 65-56.

No. 16 Texas Tech (23-4) beat Kansas 70-65; lost to Oklahoma State 75-65.

No. 17 TCU (22-4) beat No. 12 Baylor 83-67.

No. 18 Kentucky (20-7) lost to No. 4 Texas 64-53; beat Texas A&M 75-55; beat No. 14 Ole Miss 74-57.

No. 19 West Virginia (21-5) beat UCF 106-56.

No. 20 Maryland (21-6) beat Penn State 81-62; beat No. 8 Ohio State 76-75.

No. 21 North Carolina (21-6) beat SMU 94-42; lost to No. 11 Duke 72-68.

No. 22 Tennessee (16-7) beat Missouri 98-53; lost to No. 4 Texas 65-63.

No. 23 Alabama (20-6) lost to No. 10 Oklahoma 79-71.

No. 24 Princeton (20-3) lost to Columbia 70-56; beat Cornell 59-38.

No. 25 Washington (18-7) lost to No. 15 Iowa 65-56.

