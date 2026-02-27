NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Daily Fared

Friday No. 1 UConn (30-0) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Sunday. No. 2 UCLA (27-1) did not play.…

Friday

No. 1 UConn (30-0) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Sunday.

No. 2 UCLA (27-1) did not play. Next: at USC, Sunday.

No. 3 South Carolina (28-2) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Kentucky, Sunday.

No. 4 Texas (27-3) did not play. Next: at No. 24 Alabama, Sunday.

No. 5 Vanderbilt (26-3) did not play. Next: at Tennessee, Sunday.

No. 6 LSU (25-4) did not play. Next: at Mississippi State, Sunday.

No. 7 Oklahoma (22-6) did not play. Next: at Missouri, Sunday.

No. 8 Michigan (23-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Maryland, Saturday.

No. 9 Iowa (23-5) did not play. Next: at Wisconsin, Sunday.

No. 10 Louisville (25-5) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Sunday.

No. 11 TCU (26-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Baylor, Sunday.

No. 12 Duke (21-7) did not play. Next: at No. 21 North Carolina, Sunday.

No. 13 Ohio State (23-6) did not play. Next: at No. 15 Michigan State, Sunday.

No. 14 Maryland (23-6) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Michigan, Saturday.

No. 15 Michigan State (22-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Ohio State, Sunday.

No. 16 Kentucky (21-8) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 South Carolina, Sunday.

No. 17 West Virginia (23-6) did not play. Next: vs. Cincinnati, Sunday.

No. 18 Baylor (24-6) did not play. Next: at No. 11 TCU, Sunday.

No. 19 Ole Miss (21-9) did not play. Next: vs. Texas A&M, Sunday.

No. 20 Texas Tech (24-6) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State, Sunday.

No. 21 North Carolina (24-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Duke, Sunday.

No. 22 Minnesota (21-7) did not play. Next: at Illinois, Sunday.

No. 23 Georgia (21-8) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Sunday.

No. 24 Alabama (21-8) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Texas, Sunday.

No. 25 Princeton (22-3) beat Dartmouth 97-47. Next: at Harvard, Saturday.

