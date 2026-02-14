NASCAR-O’Reilly United Rentals 300 Results

Saturday At Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Fla. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Austin Hill,…

Saturday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 120 laps, 75 points.

2. (13) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 120, 50.

3. (10) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 120, 34.

4. (17) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 120, 33.

5. (12) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 120, 36.

6. (32) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 120, 31.

7. (11) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 120, 47.

8. (14) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 120, 36.

9. (2) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 120, 37.

10. (7) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 120, 34.

11. (26) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 120, 26.

12. (25) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 120, 25.

13. (19) Patrick Emerling, Ford, 120, 0.

14. (27) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 120, 28.

15. (36) Kyle Sieg, Chevrolet, 120, 22.

16. (37) Lavar Scott, Chevrolet, 120, 21.

17. (34) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 120, 20.

18. (8) Patrick Staropoli, Chevrolet, 120, 19.

19. (38) Carson Ware, Chevrolet, 120, 18.

20. (20) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 120, 0.

21. (33) Daniel Dye, Ford, 120, 0.

22. (30) Austin Green, Chevrolet, 118, 15.

23. (23) Luke Fenhaus, Chevrolet, 117, 14.

24. (5) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 116, 18.

25. (22) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, dvp, 107, 14.

26. (4) William Sawalich, Toyota, dvp, 99, 22.

27. (6) Corey Day, Chevrolet, accident, 99, 10.

28. (9) Taylor Gray, Toyota, accident, 99, 9.

29. (24) Harrison Burton, Toyota, accident, 98, 8.

30. (15) Brandon Jones, Toyota, dvp, 92, 8.

31. (3) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, accident, 91, 6.

32. (29) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, accident, 91, 10.

33. (35) Natalie Decker, Chevrolet, accident, 91, 4.

34. (31) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, engine, 77, 3.

35. (18) Dean Thompson, Toyota, suspension, 68, 2.

36. (28) Nicholas Sanchez, Ford, accident, 32, 4.

37. (16) Giovanni Ruggiero, Toyota, accident, 29, 0.

38. (21) Mason Maggio, Chevrolet, accident, 0, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 116.623 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 34 minutes, 21 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.081 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 36 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Hill 0-6; W.Sawalich 7-8; A.Hill 9-34; J.Love 35-44; A.Hill 45-57; R.Caruth 58; A.Hill 59-80; S.Mayer 81-86; J.Anderson 87-90; R.Ellis 91; J.Love 92-97; S.Smith 98; J.Love 99-108; A.Hill 109-113; J.Love 114; A.Hill 115-120

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Hill, 6 times for 78 laps; J.Love, 4 times for 27 laps; S.Mayer, 1 time for 6 laps; J.Anderson, 1 time for 4 laps; W.Sawalich, 1 time for 2 laps; S.Smith, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Ellis, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Caruth, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: A.Hill, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 75; 2. J.Allgaier, 50; 3. C.Kvapil, 47; 4. J.Love, 37; 5. S.Smith, 36; 6. B.Perkins, 36; 7. R.Sieg, 34; 8. R.Caruth, 34; 9. J.Anderson, 33; 10. R.Ellis, 31; 11. P.Retzlaff, 28; 12. A.Alfredo, 26; 13. B.Poole, 25; 14. K.Sieg, 22; 15. W.Sawalich, 22; 16. L.Scott, 21.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

