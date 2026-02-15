Napoli fights back twice in 2-2 draw with Roma. Donyell Malen gets another brace

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Donyell Malen scored his second brace in a row for Roma but host Napoli twice came…

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Donyell Malen scored his second brace in a row for Roma but host Napoli twice came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw in Serie A on Sunday.

The result kept Napoli in third place, three points ahead of Roma after 25 rounds.

Leader Inter Milan beat fifth-place Juventus 3-2 on Saturday for its sixth straight win in all competitions, increasing its gap to rival AC Milan to eight points. Napoli is three points behind AC Milan, which has a game in hand.

Malen, the Dutch forward who signed on loan from Aston Villa in the winter transfer window, also scored twice in Roma’s 2-0 win against Cagliari on Feb. 9.

Malen opened the scoring Sunday in the seventh minute, then converted a 71st-minute penalty kick in Roma’s only two attempts on target.

Leonardo Spinazzola scored for Napoli in the 40th and substitute Alisson Santos sealed the draw in the 82nd with a right-footed shot from about 25 meters (yards) out.

Substitute Robinio Vaz had a couple of late chances to give Roma the lead again.

Other results

Eighth-place Bologna ended a four-game losing streak in the league with a 2-1 victory over 14th-place Torino. Santiago Castro scored the 70th-minute winner.

Midtable Sassuolo picked up its third win in four matches by beating Udinese 2-1 with goals two minutes apart from Armand Lauriente and Andrea Pinamonti in the second half.

Parma won 2-1 against last-place Verona, which played with 10 men from the 11th minute as Gift Orban was shown a straight red card. Mateo Pellegrino scored Parma’s winner three minutes into second-half stoppage time.

Cremonese and Genoa drew 0-0.

