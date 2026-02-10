Nambatingue Tokomon, who scored PSG’s first goal in a European competition, dies at 73

PARIS (AP) — Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Nambatingue Tokomon, who scored the club’s first goal in a European competition, has…

PARIS (AP) — Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Nambatingue Tokomon, who scored the club’s first goal in a European competition, has died. He was 73.

PSG said the powerfully built striker, known as “Toko,” died on Monday in the south of France, where he lived. The club mourned the loss of a “legend” in a statement on Tuesday.

PSG, which won the Champions League last season, did not give a cause of death but French media reported that Toko had been weakened by serious health issues.

Toko, who also played for the Chad national team, scored the first PSG goal in a European competition against Lokomotiv Sofia in the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1982.

After moving to France when he was 21, he started his career in France’s lower divisions before thriving at Nice, Bordeaux and Strasbourg, where he won a French league title, and Valenciennes.

After scoring 12 goals in 25 top-tier matches during the 1979–80 season, he was signed by PSG. Toko netted 43 goals in 171 appearances for PSG.

