Murphy scores 21, Fears 20 as Pelicans send the Kings to their 13th consecutive loss, 120-94

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III made five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, Jeremiah Fears scored 14 of his 20 in the second half and the New Orleans Pelicans sent the Sacramento Kings to their 13th straight loss Monday night, 120-94.

The Kings have their most consecutive losses since the franchise moved from Kansas City to Sacramento ahead of the 1985-86 season.

Murphy has made 23 3-pointers on 40 attempts (72.5%) in the last three games. Zion Williamson scored 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting and had six assists for New Orleans.

Maxime Raynaud had 21 points and career-high 20 rebounds — the 7-foot-1 rookie’s eighth double-double this season — for Sacramento. Russell Westbrook added 17 points, Devin Carter scored 12 and Nique Clifford 10.

Westbrook became the 14th player in league history to score at least 27,000 career points. The 18-year NBA veteran has 27,001 career points, 312 behind Elvin Hayes for 13th place on the league’s career points list.

DeMar DeRozan made a driving layup with 4:08 left in the first quarter that gave the Kings a 20-15 lead, but Bryce McGowen and Murphy made back-to-back 3-pointers to give New Orleans the lead for good and spark a 25-6 run. Williamson scored eight points in the spurt.

Westbrook made a step-back jumper that trimmed the deficit to nine points with 7:36 left in the first half, but Sacramento got no closer.

Zach LaVine (finger), Keegan Murray (ankle), Malik Monk (illness) and Domantas Sabonis (lower back) did not play for Sacramento. The quartet combines to average 62 points this season.

The Pelicans snapped a string of 14 consecutive games in which they have not won or lost by more than 10 points.

Up next

Kings: Play Wednesday at Utah.

Pelicans: Host Miami on Wednesday.

