Milwaukee takes home win streak into matchup with Toronto

Toronto Raptors (33-23, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (24-30, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bucks play Toronto.

The Bucks are 17-18 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee has a 13-17 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Raptors are 25-15 in conference matchups. Toronto is the league leader with 19.4 fast break points per game led by RJ Barrett averaging 3.8.

The Bucks score 112.3 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 112.1 the Raptors allow. The Raptors average 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 14.2 per game the Bucks allow.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Raptors won 111-105 in the last matchup on Dec. 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Rollins is averaging 17.1 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 22 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Raptors. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 17.2 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 114.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 110.8 points, 43.1 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (calf), Myles Turner: out (calf), Taurean Prince: out (neck).

Raptors: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

