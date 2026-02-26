Mexico’s Diving World Cup canceled after violence surge in Jalisco

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Diving World Cup scheduled in Mexico next week was canceled due to safety concerns on…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Diving World Cup scheduled in Mexico next week was canceled due to safety concerns on Thursday.

The meet was to take place from March 5-8 in Zapopan, near Guadalajara in the state of Jalisco, where there has been a surge in violence since Sunday following the capture and death of the leader of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), Nemesio Oseguera.

“A thorough risk assessment of the situation included consideration of travel restrictions and advice given by a number of international governments regarding travel to Mexico at the current time,” World Aquatics said in a statement. “The safety and participation of all athletes remain a fundamental priority for World Aquatics.”

Mexican sports officials were yet to comment on the cancellation.

Cartel members have burned cars and blocked roads in nearly a dozen Mexican states and authorities report that at least 70 people have died. The CJNG is considered the most powerful and violent cartel in Mexico and it is centered in Jalisco state.

Even though Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said things are getting back to normal, in Guadalajara there was still fear among its citizens.

Four high-level soccer matches were postponed last Sunday, including one in the central city of Queretaro, where Mexico defeated Iceland 4-0 on Wednesday in a friendly. Top-tier team Atlas held workouts through Zoom.

On Wednesday, four softballers from the Guadalajara-based Jalisco Charros of the Women’s Professional League asked to be released from the team for “personal reasons.” They were American Nicola Simpson, Canadians Natalie Wildman and Janet Lung and Dutch player Eva Voortman.

