Martin Fourcade and German relay team to receive reallocated Olympic medals after doping violations

ANTERSELVA, Italy (AP) — French biathlon star Martin Fourcade and the 2014 German men’s Olympic relay team are among the medalists who are scheduled to be honored Sunday during a medal reallocation ceremony at the Antholz-Anterselva Biathlon Arena at the Milan Cortina Winter Games.

Athletes from the 2010 Vancouver Games and the 2014 Sochi Olympics will receive new medals due to the disqualification of all competitive results of Russian biathlete Evgeny Ustyugov from 2010 to 2014 “due to anti-doping rule violations based on abnormalities in his Athlete Biological Passport and evidence from the Moscow Laboratory Information Management System,” the International Biathlon Union said in a news release.

Ustyugov’s mass start gold from Vancouver will be awarded to Fourcade. The silver medal from that competition will now go to Slovak biathlete Pavol Hurajt and the bronze will be given to Christoph Sumann of Austria.

The gold from the men’s relay at the Sochi Games will be awarded to the German team of Erik Lesser, Daniel Boehm, Arnd Peiffer, and Simon Schempp.

The ceremony is set to take place between the men’s and women’s pursuit races.

IBU President Olle Dahlin said nothing can replace the moments these biathletes missed in Vancouver and Sochi.

“But to be presented with their medals in front of nearly 20,000 passionate fans at Milano Cortina 2026 and the millions more watching at home, honors their achievements and gives them their rightful moment on the world stage,” he said.

