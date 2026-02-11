Marcelo Flores commits to Canada after switching from Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Midfielder Marcelo Flores has switched allegiances from Mexico and will play for Canada’s national soccer team.…

The 22-year-old Flores, who was born in Georgetown, Ontario, to a Mexican father, played three matches with the senior team and needed FIFA approval to play for the Canadians.

The switch appeared on the FIFA Change of Association platform on Wednesday.

Flores, who developed in Arsenal’s academy system, played one season for Real Oviedo in Spain’s second division, before signing with Tigres of Mexico’s top flight in 2023.

The attacking midfielder, who has not played for Mexico’s senior squad since 2022, is enjoying his best season in the Mexican league, scoring three goals in five matches of the Clausura tournament.

Flores was called up by Canadian coach Jesse Marsch to join the team for friendly matches in November and January but did not attend while waiting for FIFA’s approval.

Flores could make his debut with the Canadians next March during a FIFA window when Canada plays Iceland and Tunisia on March 28th and 31st, respectively.

Canada, Mexico and the United States will host the 2026 World Cup.

