Man City boss Pep Guardiola: I don’t understand why the club doesn’t spend more money

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola poked fun at Manchester City’s critics on Tuesday, saying he was unhappy with the club’s spending despite splashing out a reported $115 million on signings during the January transfer window.

City was the biggest spender in the midseason window for the second year running following the signings of Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi. It has spent more than $500 million over the past 12 months and dominated English soccer with its exorbitant transfer dealings since being bought by the ruling family of Abu Dhabi in 2008.

That has led to criticism over its spending power, but manager Guardiola pointed out that six of City’s Premier League rivals had a higher net spend in recent years and put pressure on them to emulate his team’s success.

“I’m a little bit sad and upset because in net spend the last five years we are seventh in the Premier League,” he joked. “I want to be the first, I don’t understand why the club don’t spend more money. I am a little bit grumpy with them.

“But, like we won in the past because we spent a lot, now six teams have to win the Premier Leagues, Champions Leagues and FA Cups because they spent more in the last five years.”

According to figures on the stats website Transfermarkt, City’s net spend over the past five years was $543 million.

Manchester United is top with $925 million, followed by Arsenal ($908 million), Chelsea ($892 million), Tottenham ($786 million), Newcastle ($581 million) and Liverpool ($575 million).

Since the 2021-22 season City has won three league titles, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the FA Cup. That period included the treble of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in 2023.

Liverpool has won three trophies in that spell, including the title last year. Man United has won two domestic cups, while Tottenham won the Europa League and Newcastle won the English League Cup last season. Arsenal has won no trophies, but leads the Premier League this term.

“Good luck to the six teams who are in front of us for net spend for the last five years. Let’s go. I’m waiting,” said Guardiola, who has landed 15 major trophies since taking over in 2016.

City is still in contention for a clean sweep of trophies this season and Guardiola was speaking ahead of the League Cup semifinal second leg against holder Newcastle on Wednesday.

His team leads 2-0 after the first leg and can win the trophy for a fifth time under Guardiola.

