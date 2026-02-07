Magic overcome a 17-point deficit to beat the Jazz 120-117

ORLANDO, Fla, (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 23 points and the Orlando Magic overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the…

ORLANDO, Fla, (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 23 points and the Orlando Magic overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 120-117 on Saturday night.

Desmond Bane added 22 points, making two free throws with 28.3 seconds to go to give the Magic a 118-117 lead. Anthony Black scored 21 points, and Banchero also had eight assists and seven rebounds.

Lauri Markkanen led Utah with 27 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 17 of his 22 points in the first half in his Utah debut, and Isaiah Collier scored 20 points. Utah has lost two straight and 18 of 22.

Jackson came over from Memphis in a trade this week. John Konchar and Vince Williams Jr. also made their Jazz debuts after the deal.

Keyonte George returned to the Utah lineup after missing three games because of a sprained left ankle. He had five points.

The Magic have won two in a row at home, beating Brooklyn on Thursday night.

