Cubs’ pitcher Cade Horton will go on injured list after early exit against Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chicago Cubs pitcher Cade Horton will go on the injured list and undergo further testing after leaving…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chicago Cubs pitcher Cade Horton will go on the injured list and undergo further testing after leaving the second inning of Friday’s 4-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians due to right forearm discomfort.

Manager Craig Counsell said Horton will be placed on the 15-day injured list on Saturday. Horton will return to Chicago and undergo tests either Sunday or early next week.

“You take a pitcher out of the game in the second inning, you’re concerned. He’ll probably get imaging, and that’s concerning, as well,” Counsell said. “We’ve got to see what we’ve got here. It’s going to be an IL stint, but let’s get more info before we get too far.”

Horton looked toward the Cubs’ dugout after throwing a 93.8 mph fastball to Bo Naylor low in the strike zone for a called strike. Counsell and a trainer came out and talked to the right-hander briefly before he came out of the game. Horton was tearing up and wiped his eyes as he walked to the dugout.

Horton threw 17 pitches, including eight strikes. He retired the Guardians in order in the first and walked Kyle Manzardo to lead off the second.

“I had some tightness in my wrist and as the game went on, it went into my forearm,” Horton said. “I wanted to err on the cautious side and not hurt anything else. I just wanted to be smart about it and make a smart decision.”

It was Horton’s second start of the season. He got the win March 28 against Washington, allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts.

The 24-year old Horton went 11-4 with a 2.67 ERA last season. He had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in 2021 while pitching for the University of Oklahoma.

Horton, the eighth overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft, did not pitch in the postseason for the Cubs last season due to a right rib fracture.

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