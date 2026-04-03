Ohtani and Tucker hit 2 of the Dodgers’ 5 homers in a 13-6 rout of the Nationals

Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer in the third inning, and Kyle Tucker, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman went deep as well as the Los Angeles Dodgers pummeled the Washington Nationals 13-6 on Friday.

Dodgers Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas walks back to the dugout after he was pulled during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, April 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Dodgers Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' Daylen Lile, left, slides safely into home plate while avoiding a tag by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, right, on a single hit by CJ Abrams off pitcher Emmet Sheehan during the third inning of an baseball game, Friday, April 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Dodgers Nationals Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, April 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass APTOPIX Dodgers Nationals Baseball Worker set name plates along a wall for the starting lineup for the Washington Nationals' home-opener baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, April 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Dodgers Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals pitcher Gus Garland throws as Los Angeles Dodgers'r Kyle Tucker bats during the fifth inning of an baseball game, Friday, April 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Dodgers Nationals Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers' Kyle Tucker celebrates his home run as he rounds the bases during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, April 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Dodgers Nationals Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) watches his three-run home run during the third inning of an baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, April 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams An American flag is held across the field during the national anthem An American flag is held across the field during the national anthem as F-16C Fighting Falcons flyover before the Washington Nationals home-opener baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, April 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams APTOPIX Dodgers Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams, left, is greeted by teammates at the dugout after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of an baseball game, Friday, April 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Dodgers Nationals Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) gestures at first base after he singled during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, April 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Dodgers Nationals Baseball Fans filter into Nationals Park before the Washington Nationals home-opener baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, April 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Dodgers Nationals Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits a single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, April 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Dodgers Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals pitcher Miles Mikolas throws as Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) bats during the first inning of an baseball game, Friday, April 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Dodgers Nationals Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts throws to first base for an out on a ball hit by Washington Nationals' Luis García Jr. during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Dodgers Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams, right, is greeted by third base coach Victor Estevez (7)r as he runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of an baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, April 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Dodgers Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals manager Blake Butera, right, shares hands with Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, left, before a baseball game, Friday, April 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Dodgers Nationals Baseball The Washington Nationals, right, and Los Angeles Dodgers line the baselines during the national anthem before the Nationals home-opening baseball game, Friday, April 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Dodgers Nationals Baseball An opening week logo is displayed on the playing field behind home plate before the Washington Nationals home-opener baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, April 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Dodgers Nationals Baseball Fans filter into Nationals Park before the Washington Nationals home-opener baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, April 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams ( 1 /19) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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WASHINGTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer in the third inning, and Kyle Tucker, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman went deep as well as the Los Angeles Dodgers pummeled the Washington Nationals 13-6 on Friday.

Andy Pages also homered for the Dodgers, but it was the top of their order — which had been struggling — that really broke out. Ohtani hadn’t driven in a run all season before hitting a drive to right that tied the game at 3. Betts’ two-run shot later that inning put Los Angeles ahead to stay.

It was 9-4 after Freeman’s two-run homer in the fifth. Tucker’s first home run as a member of the Dodgers was a solo shot that made it 12-4 in the seventh.

Miles Mikolas (0-2) allowed a career-high 11 runs on 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Emmet Sheehan (1-0) gave up a three-run homer to CJ Abrams in the first, but the Nationals only scored once more in his 5 2/3 innings.

Washington lost its home opener for the fifth straight year. This was the most runs the Nationals have allowed in a home opener since moving to Washington in 2005.

Sheehan allowed four runs and seven hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Ohtani extended his on-base streak to 38 games dating to last season. He was able to keep it going despite being just 3 for 18 entering Friday’s game. After his home run, he added a single the following inning. He also hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández, who hit an RBI double in the fifth, was taken out after striking out in the sixth. Hernandez and Tucker had three hits each.

Up next

Tyler Glasnow (0-0) starts for the Dodgers on Saturday against Washington’s Jake Irvin (1-0).

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