Lightning take win streak into matchup with the Hurricanes

Tampa Bay Lightning (38-14-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (36-15-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -154, Lightning +129; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to keep their six-game win streak going when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes.

Carolina is 21-8-2 in home games and 36-15-6 overall. The Hurricanes have a 14-5-1 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Tampa Bay is 38-14-4 overall and 19-5-4 in road games. The Lightning are 32-5-0 when scoring three or more goals.

Thursday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Lightning won the last matchup 6-4. Jake Guentzel scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikolaj Ehlers has 14 goals and 29 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has nine goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Guentzel has 26 goals and 34 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has six goals and 19 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-0-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Lightning: 9-1-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 15.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

