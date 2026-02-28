Lightning play the Sabres, look to extend home win streak

Buffalo Sabres (34-19-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (38-15-4, in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7…

Buffalo Sabres (34-19-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (38-15-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -239, Sabres +195; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to keep their 11-game home win streak intact when they take on the Buffalo Sabres.

Tampa Bay has a 38-15-4 record overall and a 10-3-1 record in Atlantic Division games. The Lightning have committed 281 total penalties (4.9 per game) to rank third in league play.

Buffalo is 12-4-3 against the Atlantic Division and 34-19-6 overall. The Sabres have a +18 scoring differential, with 197 total goals scored and 179 allowed.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Lightning won 4-3 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel has scored 26 goals with 37 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Rasmus Dahlin has 11 goals and 37 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.2 assists, 4.7 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Sabres: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

