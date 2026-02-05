Lightning host the Panthers after overtime victory

Florida Panthers (29-24-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (36-14-4, in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7:30…

Florida Panthers (29-24-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (36-14-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -195, Panthers +161; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Lightning knocked off the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime.

Tampa Bay is 36-14-4 overall with an 8-3-1 record in Atlantic Division play. The Lightning have gone 13-4-2 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Florida is 6-8-1 against the Atlantic Division and 29-24-3 overall. The Panthers have committed 271 total penalties (4.8 per game) to rank second in the league.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Lightning won 4-2 in the previous meeting. Nikita Kucherov led the Lightning with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel has 25 goals and 34 assists for the Lightning. Kucherov has six goals and 17 assists over the last 10 games.

Carter Verhaeghe has 16 goals and 26 assists for the Panthers. Uvis Balinskis has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-1-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 5.7 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

