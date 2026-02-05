Leicester hit with six-point deduction for breaching financial rules

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Former Premier League champion Leicester was docked six points in the second-tier Championship on Thursday for…

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Former Premier League champion Leicester was docked six points in the second-tier Championship on Thursday for breaching the English Football League’s financial rules.

Leicester was found to have been in breach in the 2023-24 season, which saw it promoted to the top flight.

The sanction was recommended by an independent commission and ratified by the EFL board.

Leicester said the recommendation was “disproportionate and does not adequately reflect the mitigating factors.”

“It is with disappointment that Leicester City acknowledges the independent commission’s decision and the club will use the time available to consider its next steps,” it said in a statement.

Leicester was found to have breached the league’s profit and sustainability threshold by 20.8 million pounds ($28 million) over the three-year assessment period ending 2023-24.

The deduction drops Leicester from 17th to 20th in the Championship on 32 points.

Leicester, which pulled off the biggest shock in Premier League history when winning the title in 2016, was also found to have breached Premier League rules by failing to provide its annual accounts to the league when requested to do so.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.