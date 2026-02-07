LeBron James has 20 points, 10 assists to lead Luka-less Lakers past Warriors

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 20 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds to help the Los Angeles Lakers…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 20 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 105-99 on Saturday night.

Los Angeles won its third straight game despite not have superstar guard Luka Doncic after he sustained a mild hamstring strain Thursday night, and center DeAndre Ayton was a late scratch because of a knee injury.

Luke Kennard had 10 points in his Lakers debut after being acquired in a trade from Atlanta on Thursday, including a key corner 3-pointer and finding Jarred Vanderbilt underneath the basket for a dunk as part of a late 11-0 run.

Rui Hachimura had 18 points, Austin Reaves added 16, and Marcus Smart had 15.

Moses Moody had 25 points to lead the Warriors, who have lost four of their past six games. Stephen Curry missed his third straight game because of a knee injury.

James and the Lakers found their offense in the third quarter, starting with a 10-2 run that included Reaves’ free throw before the period began after Draymond Green was called for a technical foul at the end of the first half.

James finished with 12 points in the third, netting two 3-pointers and two more three-point plays, helping the Lakers to an eight-point lead.

The Warriors struggled with their long range shooting for much of the game before finally finding some touch early in the fourth quarter to put a scare in the home team before the Lakers pulled away for good. Golden State ended up 14 of 51 (27.5%) from behind the arc.

Up next

Warriors: Host Memphis on Monday night.

Lakers: Host Oklahoma City on Monday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.