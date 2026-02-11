Lazio beats defending champion Bologna on penalties to reach Coppa Italia semifinals

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Lazio prevailed in a penalty shootout to beat defending champion Bologna and advance to the semifinals…

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Lazio prevailed in a penalty shootout to beat defending champion Bologna and advance to the semifinals of the Italian Cup on Wednesday.

Tijjani Noslin scored for seven-time winner Lazio early in the second half to erase a one goal deficit and send the game to the shootout after it ended 1-1 in regulation.

The visitors won 4-1 in the shootout after Lewis Ferguson and Riccardo Orsolini failed to convert from the spot.

Santiago Castro put Bologna ahead with a header following a corner on the half-hour mark.

The elimination was another blow for Bologna after it lost four consecutive games in the Italian league.

Currently sitting in 10th in Serie A, defending the cup trophy seemed the only way for Bologna to qualify for Europe again.

On Tuesday, Como advanced to the semifinals of the Coppa Italia for the first time in 40 years after beating Italian champion Napoli in a penalty shootout to set up a semifinal against Inter Milan.

Lazio will meet Atalanta, which knocked out 15-time champion Juventus 3-0.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.