Laporta steps down as Barcelona president to run for re-election

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Joan Laporta stepped down as Barcelona president as planned on Monday in order to be eligible for re-election on March 15.

Laporta and some board members resigned so they can be candidates again. The resignation was formalized at the ordinary meeting of the board of directors.

The current board of directors, including new club president Rafael Yuste, will be in place until June 30, which is when the current term ends.

Five voting locations will be available for club members in March, one in each of the four Catalan provinces — Barcelona, Girona, Lleida and Tarragona — and another in the principality of Andorra.

It will be the 15th presidential election in the club’s history since the first in 1953.

Laporta was the team president from 2003-10 and since 2021. He will face opposition at the next election.

