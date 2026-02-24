Kraken agree to 2-year extensions with forwards Ben Meyers and Ryan Winterton

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken agreed to terms on two-year contract extensions Tuesday with forwards Ben Meyers and Ryan…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken agreed to terms on two-year contract extensions Tuesday with forwards Ben Meyers and Ryan Winterton.

Meyers, 27, has split time this season between the Kraken and the Coachella Valley Firebirds, Seattle’s American Hockey League affiliate. In 31 games with Seattle, Meyers has five goals and six assists.

He has been sidelined since Jan. 27 with a lower-body injury.

“Ben is an integral part of our team,” general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. “He’s a versatile player who plays with passion. We’re happy to have him signed for another two years.”

Winterton, 22, has appeared in a career-high 54 games this season, with personal bests in goals (three) and assists (12). He played in 19 games for the Kraken over the two previous seasons.

“Ryan has taken big strides as a member of the Kraken this season,” Botterill said. “He’s been able to carve out a role on this team with his speed and strong two-way game. We’re excited to have him under contract through the 2027-28 season.”

