Kevin Durant scores season-high 40 as Rockets rally for 113-108 win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 26 of his season-high 40 points in the second half and the Houston…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 26 of his season-high 40 points in the second half and the Houston Rockets wiped out a 19-point Orlando lead in less than four minutes to beat the Magic 113-108 on Thursday night.

Reed Sheppard came off the Houston bench to add 20 points, hitting five 3-pointers in the second half. Alperen Sengun had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Desmond Bane led the Magic with 30 points. Paolo Banchero added 19 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Jalen Suggs, coming off the Magic bench for the first time this season, scored three points in 13 minutes after missing three games with back spasms.

Bane hit all five of his 3-point attempts in the first half, helping Orlando to a 53-43 lead.

The Magic led 76-57 when Banchero converted a steal by Suggs into a dunk with 5:04 left in the third quarter. The Rockets responded with a 21-0 run over the next 3 1/2 minutes. Sheppard hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points during the run, which left Houston with a one-point lead.

Three baskets by Bane helped the Magic regain a five-point lead in the middle of the fourth quarter, but Durant scored seven straight Rockets points and assisted a layup by Sengun that put Houston up for good, 101-100 with 3:07 remaining.

Durant made 14 of 28 shots and finished with eight rebounds and three assists.

The Rockets made 10 of their final 17 3-pointers after hitting one of 12 before the big rally.

Up next

Rockets: At Miami on Saturday.

Magic: Host Detroit on Sunday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.