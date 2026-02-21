Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Trading Bonus for NBA, CBB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

With a loaded slate of college basketball and NBA games today, you will have tons of choices to make your $100 in trades to unlock the bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP For $10 Bonus (Feb. 21)

For basketball fans looking to get involved in the prediction markets, the current Kalshi welcome offer provides an accessible entry point. Review the details below to understand the specific code required and the eligibility criteria associated with the sign-up bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Promo Confirmed Feb. 21, 2026 New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US

This promotion is exclusively available to new Kalshi customers looking to enter the prediction markets. By taking advantage of this offer, users can secure a $10 sign-up bonus, adding funds to their account to use on the wide array of markets available for today’s NBA and College Basketball slate. Whether you are looking to trade on game outcomes or specific in-game events, this bonus provides an immediate boost to your potential trading volume.

To claim the offer, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The $10 bonus is subsequently unlocked after the user has completed a total of $100 in trades on the platform. Accessibility is a key feature of the platform; Kalshi is currently available to play in all 50 states, requiring users to be at least 18 years old to participate.

Use Kalshi College Basketball Promo Today

The probabilities for today’s marquee college hoops games are outlined below:

#4 Arizona @ #2 Houston: Houston 70% / Arizona 30%

#1 Michigan @ #3 Duke: Michigan 57% / Duke 43%

For traders looking at potential returns, backing the day’s heaviest favorite, Houston, would result in a smaller profit. On the other end of the spectrum, a $10 position on the heaviest underdog, Arizona, would return the largest potential profit.

The slate features a massive clash of styles and records. Michigan enters the contest as the #1 team in the nation with a dominant 24-1 overall record and a flawless 9-0 record on the road, fueled by a high-powered offense and a rapid turnaround under their new coaching staff. However, they face a Duke squad that has proven to be one of the best in the country.

Similarly, Houston defends a perfect 13-0 home record against an Arizona team that has proven resilient away from home, winning 6 of their 7 road contests this season. Both matchups pit elite home dominance against proven road capability, offering intriguing angles for traders.

NBA Action: Rockets vs. Knicks and Magic vs. Suns

Beyond the college hardwood, the NBA slate offers additional trading opportunities for new users looking to meet the offer requirements. Key matchups today include the Houston Rockets facing off against the New York Knicks, as well as the Orlando Magic taking on the Phoenix Suns.

These professional markets are fully eligible for the promotion. Trades placed on these NBA games contribute toward the cumulative $100 trading threshold required to unlock the $10 welcome bonus, allowing users to mix and match between college and professional basketball markets.

