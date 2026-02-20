Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Sign Up Bonus for NBA, USA-Canada Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

With tons of games to choose from, prediction market traders have a prime opportunity to utilize this welcome offer. Eligible users can activate the bonus using the details below to start trading.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer Confirmed Feb. 20, 2026 New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US

To claim this promotion, new Kalshi customers must create an account and execute a first-time deposit of at least $1. The $10 sign-up bonus is credited to the user’s account immediately but remains locked until the trader completes $100 in total trade volume on the platform’s markets.

This requirement encourages active engagement with the market mechanics. It serves as an ideal entry point for today’s hockey games and tonight’s NBA slate. Kalshi is accessible to users aged 18 and older in all 50 states, ensuring that eligible traders across the country can take positions on outcomes for basketball and hockey games, among other options.

Use Kalshi NBA Promo Today

Prediction markets distinctively focus on direct probabilities rather than traditional betting lines. This structure allows for a clear calculation of risk and reward based on percentage likelihoods. Below are the probabilities for tonight’s headlining NBA games:

Mavericks (14%) / Timberwolves (86%)

Clippers (27%) / Lakers (73%)

Clippers vs. Lakers game, the underlying metrics point to an evenly matched game. Each team has a net rating of -0.3, while the Lakers have a rebounding rate of 50.3%, compared to the Clippers’ 49.2%. Rivalry games often introduce volatility, the Lakers are a 73% favorite in the prediction market.

Getting started with Kalshi in time for today’s action is a simple process. Eligible users can follow the guide below to register, apply the code, and satisfy the trading criteria to unlock the $10 bonus.

Click here and Register: Create an account by inputting standard personal information and submitting proof of identification to verify age (18+) and location. Enter Promo Code: During the registration flow, verify that Promo Code WTOP is entered in the designated field. Make a Deposit: Link a verified payment method and execute a first-time deposit of at least $1. Trade to Unlock: To release the $10 sign-up bonus, users must accumulate $100 worth of trades. This does not require a single lump-sum transaction; the volume can be built through multiple smaller predictions across NBA or Olympic markets.

Once the $100 trading threshold is met, the $10 bonus becomes available for use. With the Lakers hosting the Clippers and Team USA on the ice, new traders have ample markets to analyze as they build their initial portfolio.