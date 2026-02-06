Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Sign Up Bonus for Knicks-Pistons, NBA, Big Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The vibe around Little Caesars Arena isn’t just electric; it’s hostile, it’s hungry, and it’s exactly what Friday night basketball should be. As the Detroit Pistons prepare to host the New York Knicks this Friday, February 06, 2026, the narrative has shifted from a standard regular-season game to a potential Eastern Conference Finals preview.







Ahead of this heavyweight clash, and Patriots-Seahawks this weekend, new Kalshi customers can get in on the action with a specific welcome offer using the Kalshi promo code WTOP. By signing up and completing $100 in trades, users unlock a $10 sign-up bonus—perfect for backing a side in tonight’s grudge match or playing the markets on any other NBA game this week.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for Knicks-Pistons, NBA, Super Bowl 60 Overviw

With the Pistons sitting atop the East and the Knicks surging under Mike Brown, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Eligible traders can leverage the following promo code details for this NBA 2025 Regular Season showdown.

New Kalshi customers looking to capitalize on the Knicks vs. Pistons rivalry can secure a $10 sign-up bonus scifically designed to introduce them to the platform’s prediction markets. To activate this offer using the Kalshi promo code, eligible users simply need to reach a threshold of $100 in trades. Once that volume is hit—whether on tonight’s 07:30 PM EST tip-off or other markets—the bonus funds are released.

To qualify, new users must make a minimum first-time deposit of at least $1. The $10 bonus is credited strictly after the $100 trading requirement is met. It’s a straightforward entry point into the market, and unlike many sportsbooks restricted by state lines, Kalshi is available in all 50 states. Users must be at least 18 years old to sign up and play.

Use Kalshi NBA Promo Today on New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

This isn’t the same old Pistons team that was the punchline of the league; they are sitting at 37-12 and, as Stephen A. Smith put it, they “scare the living hell” out of the competition. But the Knicks are riding an eight-game win streak of their own, fueled by a revamped defense. The moneyline market offers the most direct way to engage with this clash.

If you decide to back the road favorites, a $10 trade on the New York Knicks would yield a profit of approximately $8.20 if they extend their streak. On the flip side, the Detroit Pistons are live dogs at home; a winning $10 trade on them would result in a $10.20 profit.

The numbers suggest a razor-thin margin, backing up the “rivalry” narrative bubbling on social media. The Knicks hold a microscopic edge in Net Rating (estimated points scored minus allowed per 100 possessions) at 6.5, barely eclipsing Detroit’s 6.2. The battle on the glass is just as suffocating, with New York grabbing 52.8% of available rebounds compared to Detroit’s 52.5%. With the Pistons recently shaking up their roster—shipping out Jaden Ivey for shooters like Kevin Huerter—and the Knicks shedding salary, both teams are adjusting on the fly. It’s a coin flip with playoff intensity.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code

Fans ready to back their read on this Eastern Conference battle at Little Caesars Arena can unlock the platform’s welcome offer in minutes. The process is streamlined to get you set up well before the 07:30 PM EST tip-off this Friday, February 06, 2026.

Follow these steps to secure the $10 sign-up bonus:

Download and Register: Download the Kalshi app and create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information and proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to attach the offer to your account. Deposit Funds: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to fund your account. Start Trading: To activate the bonus, you must make $100 worth of trades. You don’t need to bet the farm on one contract; you can reach this threshold through a cumulative total of smaller trades across various markets. Receive Bonus: Once the $100 trading requirement is met, the $10 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account.

Once activated, you can apply your funds to markets involving the Knicks, the Pistons, or any other events available on the exchange.