Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 College Basketball Trading Bonus

The NBA All-Star Break has come and gone, but we are not lacking for any hoops options with the Kalshi promo code WTOP offer. Secure a $10 sign-up bonus when you make picks for tonight's ESPN doubleheader featuring Syracuse vs. Duke and Houston vs. Iowa State. Complete $100 in trades to release your $10 bonus for tonight's action. Click here to register.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer

With marquee matchups in Durham and Ames tonight, it is an opportune moment to secure the latest welcome offer. By applying the Kalshi promo code WTOP, new users can secure a bonus to for this massive Monday slate.

The table below outlines the specific details of the current promotion:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer Verified On Feb. 16 New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US

Offer Overview

New Kalshi customers tuning into ESPN for tonight’s double-header can amplify the excitement with this specific offer. Eligible users receive a $10 sign-up bonus. This bonus becomes available once a user completes $100 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets, offering a distinct way to engage with the statistical outcomes on the court. We are focusing on tonight’s Syracuse vs. Duke and Houston vs. Iowa State games, but any markets available with Kalshi will work to activate your offer. This means you can make predictions for other college basketball games, politics and even the weather. As long as you trade $100, you will be guaranteed $10 in bonuses.

Users all over the country can claim this offer, as Kalshi is available to traders in all 50 states. To claim the $10 bonus, new users must be at least 18 years old and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once the deposit clears and the cumulative $100 trading requirement is met, the bonus is released.

Use Kalshi College Basketball Promo Today

The expectations are wildly different for tonight’s games: a heavily lopsided projection in Durham and a statistical toss-up in Ames. The Kalshi probabilities below outline the differences.

Syracuse (5%) vs. Duke (95%)

Houston (43%) vs. Iowa State (57%)

Beyond the probabilities, the spread markets reinforce these probabilities. The Duke Blue Devils are positioned as massive 19.5-point favorites with a game total of 142.5, while the Iowa State Cyclones are slight 2.5-point favorites in a defensive battle with a total of 134.5.

For traders analyzing risk versus reward, the return on investment varies drastically. A simple trade on Duke to win would likely not be very profitable.

The night’s premier game features Houston Cougars visiting the Iowa State Cyclones. While Houston boasts a strong 5-1 away record, Iowa State is undefeated at 14-0 this season in James H. Hilton Coliseum. With such an evenly matched contest, Iowa State gets a slight home court advantage bump in what projects to be a tight possession-by-possession affair.

Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP For College Basketball

Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP For College Basketball